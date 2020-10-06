LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a crash following a chase on I-71 in Oldham County left two people dead and two people injured.
Around 10:50 p.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a blue Toyota in Henry County on I-71 southbound for speeding. After initially stopping, the car sped away leading police on a car chase on I-71 south through Henry County and into Oldham County. Then a mile before the La Grange exit the car left the road and overturned.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released. Two others were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Their conditions are not known.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.