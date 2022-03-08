LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two dead dogs were discovered Tuesday inside a Chickasaw neighborhood home.
Louisville Metro Animal Services officers and Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were stationed Tuesday afternoon in an alley behind the home on 39th Street.
In addition to the two dead dogs found inside, one living dog was found, and deputies found skeletal remains in the backyard.
The man who lives there, who didn't want to identify himself, said he fell on hard times, the roof of the home was collapsing and there was a rat problem. So he went to stay somewhere else and left the dogs there.
He said he came back daily to give them food and water and claims the home had been broken into.
Both LMAS and the Sheriff's Office declined to comment. An animal autopsy needs to be performed before charges are considered.
