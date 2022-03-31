Bridget Matsen was chosen as the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show's makeover recipient after being nominated by Down Syndrome of Louisville for her dedicated contributions to the organization. (WDRB photo)
Two Down Syndrome of Louisville members, Bridget Matsen (left) and Madeline Franklin (right) will take the runway at the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show. Images courtesy Kentucky Derby Festival.
Bridget Matsen walks in the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show at Caesars Southern Indiana on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Madeline Franklin walks in the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show at Caesars Southern Indiana on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Louisville-based The Hat Girls provided Derby hats and fascinators for the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show. (WDRB photo)
Macy's brought fashions for the models in the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show. (WDRB photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two members of Down Syndrome of Louisville took the runway at the Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show at Caesars Southern Indiana on Thursday.
Bridget Matsen was chosen as the show's makeover recipient after being nominated by Down Syndrome of Louisville because of her dedicated contributions to the organization. The 23-year-old got a manicure and pedicure, a facial from J. Michael's Spa, a wardrobe fitting at Macy’s Oxmoor and hair and makeup styling before walking the runway.
"It's nice to be in the fashion show," Matsen said. "I came with my family. It's kind of nice. It was nice to have my makeup done."
On top of the makeover, Masten walked first in the show full of professional models but she said she wasn't that nervous.
