LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two members of Down Syndrome of Louisville took the runway at the Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show at Caesars Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Bridget Matsen was chosen as the show's makeover recipient after being nominated by Down Syndrome of Louisville because of her dedicated contributions to the organization. The 23-year-old got a manicure and pedicure, a facial from J. Michael's Spa, a wardrobe fitting at Macy’s Oxmoor and hair and makeup styling before walking the runway. 

"It's nice to be in the fashion show," Matsen said. "I came with my family. It's kind of nice. It was nice to have my makeup done."

On top of the makeover, Masten walked first in the show full of professional models but she said she wasn't that nervous.

IMAGES | Models walk the runway at 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show

