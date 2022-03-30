LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Down Syndrome of Louisville members will take the runway at the Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show.
Bridget Matsen was chosen as the show's makeover recipient after being nominated by the award by Down Syndrome of Louisville because of her dedicated contributions to the organization. The 23-year-old will get a manicure and pedicure, a facial from J. Michael's Spa along with a wardrobe fitting at Macy’s Oxmoor and hair and makeup styling before walking the runway.
Madeline Franklin was cast as a runway model after a general casting call hosted by Heyman Talent and KDF. The 21-year-old says she loves her looks for the show and is excited to show them off. Madeline enjoys performing with the Miracle dancers and participates in Special Olympics in Oldham County, where she plays basketball and swims. She also works in retail and attends the University of Louisville’s Providing Access to Community Transition (PACT) program.
“We are overjoyed to see the Kentucky Derby Festival’s wonderful inclusion efforts in their spring fashion show this year,” said Julie Torzewski, Executive Director of Down Syndrome of Louisville in a release. “Our members are so excited to be involved in this show and celebrate the Kentucky Derby season. Thank you to KDF for embracing our members and giving them the confidence that they can do anything that others can do.”
KDF Spring Fashion Show at Caesars Southern Indiana starts at 5:30 p.m. with boutique shopping and cocktails, dinner at 7 p.m. and the fashion show at 8 p.m., where guests can see Bridget and Madeline take the stage. To find out more, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.