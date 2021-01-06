LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more drive-thru COVID testing sites will open in west Louisville this week.
Louisville Councilwoman Donna Purvis is sponsoring the free events.
The first site will be open on Friday, Jan. 8, at Lannan Park on 27th Street and Northwestern Parkway, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The second location will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bather Park at Market and Southwestern Parkway, from noon to 4 p.m.
Both sites will offer saliva testing, not nasal swabs.
Bring your ID and a health insurance card, if you have one. If you do not have health insurance, you'll still be tested.
Results are supposed to be available within 48 hours.
