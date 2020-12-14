LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Tennessee inmates have been captured after they reportedly escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway worker, and tied another man up in his home.
Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen were arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Sunday, after escaping from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release.
Authorities say the pair escaped prison Friday and grabbed a highway worker and his truck in Fulton County, Kentucky. The employee and his department truck were later found safe in Henry County.
The next day police found a man in Henry County, Tennessee, who had been tied up in his home by the inmates. Police say they stole that man's truck, which was found in Florida.
Brown, 36, is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape, and Osteen, 34, is serving an 8-year sentence for burglary. They both face additional charges stemming from their escape from the minimum security annex of the prison in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
