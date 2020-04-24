LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say two individuals are facing a total of $1,000 in fines after they illegally dumped a pile of trash in the Portland neighborhood.
It was the fourth illegal dumping impound of 2020.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Works, the incident took place on April 15.
The agency says a Codes & Regulations officer witnessed the illegal dumping firsthand. According to the news release, the two individuals dumped the waste material on a vacant property.
"The individuals said they were maintenance workers for a property owner and they always thought they could set 'junk' out on whatever property they wanted, and the city would collect it during Large Item collection," the news release states. "They were wrong."
As a result, the individuals -- who have not been identified -- were issued a citation with a $500 fine, plus a $250 cleanup fee. Their vehicle was also impounded and will cost approximately $250 in towing and storage fees to retrieve it. If that money isn't paid, the vehicle will be held for six months.
"In this case, the property owner who paid the workers may also be cited for not ensuring waste generated on his property was properly disposed at a licensed disposal facility," the news release states. "Citizens in the Urban Services District receive the Large Item Collection service based on taxes paid on that individual property. When someone takes items from one property and dumps them on another property, even if owned by the same person, they are basically stealing services and it costs us all."
