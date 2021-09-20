LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville firefighters fell through the floor of a home into a basement while battling a fire Monday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said no one was inside the home on Lillian Avenue, near Colorado Avenue, when it caught on fire around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
After falling through the floor, one of the firefighters was able to get up on his own, according to Cooper. The other was helped by other firefighters. Neither of them were injured.
The home was "heavily damaged" in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
