LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Two former Louisville Metro Police detectives pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges of violating civil rights by throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's West End.
Bryan Wilson, 36, and Curt Flynn, 40, both former members of LMPD’s Ninth Mobile Division, “assaulted and attempted to assault” people by throwing drinks and containers at them between August 2018 and September 2019, according to a press release.
The officers, who were dressed in uniform and driving unmarked vehicles, recorded the incidents and Wilson showed the videos to other members of the unit, according to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The officers “engaged in a conspiracy to violate the rights of numerous civilians through oppressions and intimidation,” according to the release. The men pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the civil rights of Louisville pedestrians through the arbitrary use of force.
Other officers were also involved, recording the incidents sometimes from inside the vehicle with the detectives or from an LMPD vehicle following behind.
The 9th Mobile Division was disbanded in late 2019.
Chief Erika Shields said she has initiated an internal investigation to determine if other officers were involved and to what extent. She said officers will be disciplined appropriately, up to and including termination.
"I want to make clear to everyone, the actions of former Detectives Flynn and Wilson are reprehensible, sickening and do not reflect the core values LMPD," she said in a statement.
"Their behavior was demoralizing and dehumanizing to the victims. On behalf of this agency, I wish to express my sincere apologies to those affected. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. We owe our community better and this is not representative of the good work the men and women of LMPD strive for every day."
Wilson also pleaded guilty to a separate count of conspiracy to commit cyber stalking for harassing and extorting at least six women by threatening to release stolen photos and videos.
Wilson, according to the release, used the compromising materials he had stolen to extort more photographs from the women.
Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Wilson, declined to comment.
Wilson has pending criminal cases in Fayette County of extortion and unlawful access to a computer. He is accused of stealing photos from a University of Kentucky student and extorting her.
Wilson resigned from LMPD after he was accused of posting a photo of a female officer performing sex acts on him in 2019.
The two men are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court. Wilson is facing up to 15 years in prison. Flynn could be sentenced to as much as a decade in prison.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The two officers were accused of buying large drinks and then picking out a target, slowing down, announcing on the police radio words to the effect of, “someone was thirsty” or “thirsty fam” and then throwing the drink on the person.
At least once, according to authorities, a citizen was knocked down to the ground from the impact.
Flynn resigned on Tuesday. An attorney for Flynn could not be immediately reached for comment.
In June 2021, Chief Shields told the Louisville Metro Council that the FBI was investigating a report of LMPD officers throwing items at people in west Louisville.
At the time, she said the two officers involved have been reassigned to desk duty.
Councilwoman Jessica Green, D-1, told Shields that the behavior was “absolutely sickening and disgusting and I hope that nobody makes excuses for that kind of behavior and I hope that that's the kind of thing that is dealt with with the kind of swiftness and the seriousness that the behavior justifies.”
Shields said she believed it would be “another black eye to the department and it's gonna show some very, very poor judgement by, a select few individuals on this department."
This story may be updated.
