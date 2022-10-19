LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former Louisville Metro Police detectives were sentenced in federal court Tuesday on charges of violating the civil rights of citizens by throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end.
Curt Flynn, 40, was sentenced to three months in prison, three years of supervised release and 120 hours of community service. Bryan Wilson, 36, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and 120 hours of community service. He also faced a separate count of conspiracy to commit cyber stalking for harassing and extorting at least 25 women by threatening to release stolen photos and videos.
Wilson used the compromising materials he had stolen to extort more photographs from the women.
In June, the former officers — both former members of LMPD"s 9th Mobile Division — pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the civil rights of Louisville pedestrians through the arbitrary use of force.
They assaulted and attempted to assault people by throwing drinks and containers at them between August 2018 and September 2019, according to investigators.
The officers, who were dressed in uniform and driving unmarked vehicles, recorded the incidents and Wilson showed the videos to other members of the unit, according to the guilty plea.
Other officers were also involved, recording the incidents sometimes from inside the vehicle with the detectives or from an LMPD vehicle following behind.
The 9th Mobile Division was disbanded in late 2019.
In June, Chief Erika Shields said she initiated an internal investigation to determine if other officers were involved and to what extent. She said officers will be disciplined appropriately, up to and including termination.
"I want to make clear to everyone, the actions of former Detectives Flynn and Wilson are reprehensible, sickening and do not reflect the core values LMPD," she said in a statement at the time.
"Their behavior was demoralizing and dehumanizing to the victims. On behalf of this agency, I wish to express my sincere apologies to those affected. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. We owe our community better and this is not representative of the good work the men and women of LMPD strive for every day."
Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Wilson, declined to comment.
Wilson has pending criminal cases in Fayette County of extortion and unlawful access to a computer. He is accused of stealing photos from a University of Kentucky student and extorting her.
Wilson resigned from LMPD after he was accused of posting a photo of a female officer performing sex acts on him in 2019.
The two men are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court. Wilson is facing up to 15 years in prison. Flynn could be sentenced to as much as a decade in prison.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The two officers were accused of buying large drinks and then picking out a target, slowing down, announcing on the police radio words to the effect of, "someone was thirsty" or "thirsty fam" and then throwing the drink on the person.
At least once, according to authorities, a citizen was knocked down to the ground from the impact.
