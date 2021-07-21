LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after an RV and semitruck crashed on Interstate 71 on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-71 near the 26-mile marker in Henry County. Few details have been released about the crash.
Three people were rushed to the hospital from the scene, including one who was airlifted by helicopter. Two of the individuals transported were from the RV and one was from the semitruck.
All three individuals, whose names and genders are unknown, are believed to have injuries that are not life threatening, according to Kentucky State Police Post 5 dispatch.
All lanes of I-71 reopened after six hours.
This story may be updated.
