LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were seriously injured after a car struck a tree early Monday morning.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, an LMPD Second Division officer found a stolen Chevrolet Camaro that had been reported as a carjacking. Police say the driver of the Camaro fled the scene and less than a minute later, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at the intersection of 22nd and Oregon Streets, off of Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway.
The driver of the Camaro and a passenger were both taken to University Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the driver was an adult male, and the passenger was a male whose age is unknown.
No officers were injured during the incident. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
