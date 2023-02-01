LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a semi and multiple vehicles closed Interstate 265 near Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people injured.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash may have involved as many as six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. I-265 was shut down for a few hours while the scene was cleared.
According to TRIMARC, the crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. at the start of the afternoon rush.
LMPD said two people were transported from the scene with injuries police believed were not life-threatening. No condition or additional information was released.
