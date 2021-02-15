ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two juveniles are dead after a crash in Orange County, Indiana on Sunday night.
Around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, police responded to a crash on County Road 500 North, between Paoli and Orleans. According to Indiana State Police, the driver of a 2006 Pontiac lost control of the car causing it to flip multiple times before landing on its roof in a field. Four juveniles were inside the car, and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two juveniles were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.
The crash is being investigated by ISP.
