LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two juveniles were hurt after allegedly carjacking a driver and crashing into a home.
Louisville Metro Police said officers spotted the carjacked SUV on Wednesday morning on Taylor Boulevard and tried to pull it over. But the SUV took off and crashed into a home on Lone Oak Trail near New Cut Road.
Both of the juveniles inside tried to run away, and officers said they believe one of them was hit by the SUV, when he tried to run.
Both were taken to Norton Children's Hospital with what police called minor injuries.
LMPD is investigating, and there is no word on any possible charges.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.