LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people were killed and two others are in critical condition following an early morning crash.
LMPD says around 1:30 Tuesday morning a car ran off the road and hit a utility pole near Breckenridge Lane and Nachand Lane.
The car then rotated clockwise and went sideways into another utility pole.
The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.
Two backseat passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said what caused the car to run off the road.
