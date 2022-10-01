LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT | Eastbound on the Watterson is down to 2 lanes from Poplar Level to Bardstown Rd. until Sunday at 4. It’s slow moving out there. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/66Y16gVblg— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) October 1, 2022
Two lanes of traffic will be open both ways. The work began on Friday night.
KYTC expects the work to be completed on Sunday around 4 p.m.
