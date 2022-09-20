LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are teaching people a lesson on friendship.
Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel have been friends for approximately 70 years. In 2021, Baltes was diagnosed with cancer, according to LEX18.
During his treatment, the friends built a boat as a form of therapy. At the start of the month, the pair completed a two-week trip down the Ohio River.
"You probably need to be very good friends to get through a two-week journey. It's been an easy course for us," Baltes said. "We're going somewhere together. That's what this friendship has been about. We've always done something together."
Baltes and Steimel said they are thankful for all of the people they've met along the way. However, they're excited to sleep in their own beds again after sleeping in twin beds they put on the boat.
