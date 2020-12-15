LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Police officers said they should be dropped from the lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Walker fired a warning shot at police when they raided Taylor's home in March. They returned fire, killing Taylor.
Walker is now suing a number of Louisville police officers and Metro government, claiming he never should have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly argued Tuesday they should be dropped from the suit because they had nothing to do with the arrest.
The judge said a decision will be made in the next several weeks.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.