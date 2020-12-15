FRANKFORT RALLY - BREONNA TAYLOR - AP 6-25-2020 1.jpeg
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Walker was the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department following the execution of a search warrant on her apartment on March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Police officers said they should be dropped from the lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. 

Walker fired a warning shot at police when they raided Taylor's home in March. They returned fire, killing Taylor.

Walker is now suing a number of Louisville police officers and Metro government, claiming he never should have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly argued Tuesday they should be dropped from the suit because they had nothing to do with the arrest.

The judge said a decision will be made in the next several weeks.

