LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two football programs in Kentuckiana have suspended practice because a player has tested positive for COVID-19.
Silver Creek High School in Indiana canceled practice for the remainder of the week after its coach tweeted that a player's test had come back positive.
Christian Academy of Louisville is suspending its football practices "until further notice," a spokesperson said. A player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The school spokesperson added that contact tracing would be easy, because the program was following KHSAA guidelines for practice. Players and coaches were only gathering in groups of 10.
Kentucky's largest district, Jefferson County Public Schools, has yet to see any positive cases in its programs, the district's executive director of athletics, Jerry Wyman, said.
Wyman, who also serves on KHSAA's Board of Control, said he expects sports to return this fall if the athletic association decides to move to full practices by Aug. 3.
"If we start practice on Aug. 3, as we're all hopeful that we will, I think that we'll have enough time between then and the start of football to be able to get enough practice in so that we can acclimate our kids," he said.
JCPS is following the KHSAA guidelines too, Wyman said, and he believes it gives them the ability to quickly test and tackle the problem if an athlete tests positive.
"We require them to stay in the same pods, with the same coach, so that it's a little less difficult to do contact tracing," he said.
As long as schools adhere to proper guidelines, many athletic directors, coaches and fans across the area believe it will lead to some sort of competition this fall.
"I hope everybody follows what the governor wants and practices the best practices they can so we can give kids an opportunity to not only get back in school but be able to play the sports they love," Wyman said.
