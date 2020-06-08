LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charles Rice, the owner of KULA Art Gallery in downtown Louisville, has had to get creative the last few months.
He's an artist looking forward to his next show, so he's spent the last several weeks using his creativity to design and sell paintings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been closed since the corona hit," Rice said. "We've been able to do a lot of virtual events, things online."
But after being closed since March, Rice is part of latest phase of Kentucky businesses reopening, which includes educational and cultural activities, aquariums, distilleries, libraries, limited outdoor attractions, museums, horse shows, some childcare (in-home programs) and a few others.
However, Rice said, the plan is to reopen a little bit at a time.
"With some of the limitations, it still stunts what we can do," he said.
That's why the creativity goes beyond the canvas he paints on.
"We still have a curbside pickup, so it's not the same," Rice said. "But at the end of the day, people are acquiring the work. So we have been able to sustain through the recent events."
Aldy Milliken, executive director of KMAC in downtown Louisville, said his art museum won't open until June 19.
"Our mission is to connect to people. We do that as safely as we can," Milliken said. "When we open, we want to make sure that people bring their masks, that they're socially distancing. We're cleaning a lot of our surfaces daily. So we are creating a safe space for our public to enjoy art on their own terms."
And when the museum does reopen, visitors will be greeted at the door with a sign of the times and drawing by local artist Jaylin Stewart.
"I wanted to create this very vibrant image of people in a happy space, not so sad, not so afraid with something that we have become familiar with, which is the face masks," Stewart said.
