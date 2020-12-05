2 Louisville children hit, killed at a Florida family fun park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two young children were hit and killed by a vehicle in Panama City Beach, Florida on Friday at a family fun park.
According to Debbie Ward, Communications Director for the city of Panama City Beach, first responders were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday to the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on Front Beach Road.
Ward said for an unknown reason, a pickup truck left the road and hit a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl while the siblings were playing putt-putt with their parents. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters performed CPR on the girl for more than an hour. She died at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City.
Their parents were not injured. A chaplain is in constant contact with the family.
Ward said that the driver stayed at the scene. She's not able to say if he's facing charges at this time. The case is under investigation.
"All of the first responders and city officers' thoughts and prayers are with the family during this horrible time," Ward said.
