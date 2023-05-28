LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three service members who died while serving for the U.S. military will be enshrined at a Louisville memorial on Monday.
The Patriots Peace Memorial, located at 3742 River Road, exclusively honors members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty under conditions other than hostile action. According to a news release, the memorial is dedicated to those who have "stood the watch" and will be remembered for their honorable service to their country.
On Monday, an Army Ranger, a Marine Corps warrant officer and a Marine Corps aircraft crew chief, will be enshrined. The memorial represent 462 servicemembers from the region.
Charles Brucker Tafel was a specialist for the U.S. Army. The Louisville native and St. Xavier High School graduate enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed twice, once in Afghanistan and once in support of the U.S.'s Overseas Contingency Operations. Tafel died at the age of 26 on July 31, 2022 while at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Corporal Jacob M. Moore served for U.S. Marine Corps. Moore was a native of Catlettsburg, Kentucky and graduated from Boyd County High School. At 24 years old, Moore died during Cold Response 2022, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) training exercise on March 18, 2022. He died along with three other Marine Corps crew members when their aircraft crashed in a remote valley in Norway.
Rollie Brandon Pennington, Chief Warrant Officer 2 for the U.S. Marine Corps, was a Louisville native and graduated of Seneca High School. He served as an infantryman, scout sniper and infantry weapons officer for 21 years until he died on April 9, 2022 while assigned on active duty at Fort Sheridan in Illinois. He died at 38 years old.
A ceremony will be held on Memorial Day. As a name is added, a concrete brick is removed and replaced with a personalized glass plate identifying each service member who died.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.