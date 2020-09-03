LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were found shot and killed Thursday night in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Portland Avenue, near LaPorte Park.
They arrived to find two men, both "believed to be" in their 30s or 40s, dead outside from gunshot wounds, Smiley said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
