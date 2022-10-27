LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of South 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found two men who were shot. One man had a single gunshot wound while the other had multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said.
One was transported to University Hospital and the other was taken to Jewish Hospital. According to police, they both had injuries no thought to be life-threatening.
Second Division Officers don't believe the men shot each other, but they've yet to determine if there is a relationship between them.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5763) or report it anonymously here.
