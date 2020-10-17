LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in what is believed to be the same shooting incident Saturday morning in the Limerick neighborhood.
Fourth Division LMPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street, near St. Catherine Street, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from department spokesman officer Matt Sanders.
At the scene, officers found a man, believed to be in his mid 20s, in a car with "multiple gunshot wounds," Sanders said. The man was transported to University Hospital by EMS.
At the same time, Sanders said, another man, also believed to be in his mid 20s, showed up at University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe "both situations are related." Sanders said both men are believed to have serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
Police did not say whether or not any suspects had been identified or taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
