LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were stabbed early Sunday morning at a business on Dixie Highway.
According to LMPD's Aaron M. Ellis, LMPD’s Third Division officers responded to a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Hwy.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m.
Ellis said they found two adult males at a business with stab wounds. He also said the men did not stab each other.
Both men, who were alert and conscious, were transported by EMS to University Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
The LMPD Third Division is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
