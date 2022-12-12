LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to check your lottery tickets!
No one has come forward to claim a $2,000,000 Powerball jackpot from a ticket sold in Indiana nearly six months ago.
The ticket was sold at McClure Oil in Russiaville, Indiana, on Sunday, June 18. The winning ticket matched all five white balls with the numbers 10-19-40-45-58 and had a Power Play of 2x.
All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. The winner must claim the ticket at The Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
For more information, call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.
