LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone is $2,000,000 richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Princeton, Kentucky over the weekend.
The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but did not match the Power Ball. The winner elected to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket. With Saturday's Power Play number of 2, the non-jackpot prize doubled giving the winner a $2-million prize.
The winning white ball numbers are 10, 24, 27, 35, and 53. The unmatched Power Ball was 18. If the player had matched the Power Ball, they would have won $341 million.
Once the lottery completes security checks on Monday morning, the name of the retailer that sold the winning ticket will be released. The winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at the lottery's headquarters in Louisville. The winner must schedule an appointment to claim their prize due to COVID-19 restrictions. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946.
