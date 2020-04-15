LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more residents of a Louisville retirement community have died from COVID-19.
On Wednesday afternoon, Treyton Oak Towers in downtown Louisville reported that a 92-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman had succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of residents killed by COVID-19 to 11.
Seventeen residents were moved to Norton Hospital Downtown last week with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials said several of those residents are improving and could be discharged this week.
"We continue to test residents who have received direct care from COVID-19 positive staff members as well as most of our staff members who have direct contact with residents," Mike Wideman, a Treyton Oak Towers administrator, said in a news release on Tuesday.
Wednesday's news came two days after an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was put on house arrest. The health department said Monday that it had tried to contact the employee several times before going to their home in person, where no one would answer. The department then reached out to the court to enforce a quarantine on the employee.
Officials said when someone indicates that they don't want to comply with a quarantine or self-isolation order, they will ask the court to step in.
The retirement community continues to ask for prayers at 5 p.m. every day for its residents and staff.
