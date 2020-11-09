LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many restaurants to close, two Elizabethtown veterans decided now is the right time to open one.
Tim Pruitt and Eddie Pelletier are putting the finishing touches on 94 Bravo Bistro, which they hope to open to customers the week of Nov. 16. It's a labor of love for the two Elizabethtown veterans.
"I've been here pretty much every day from sun up to sun down trying to get everything ready," Pelletier said.
The two have known each other for nearly 30 years, and they've talked about opening their own place for years. But work and family always got in the way. Then the factory where they worked started cutting jobs in the spring.
"They offered an early voluntary lay off, so we both took it," Pruitt said.
The long-time friends turned what some might see as a bad situation into making their dream come true, right in the middle of a pandemic.
"A lot of restaurants closed," Pruitt said. "A lot of businesses shut down, but if you keep living in a what-if world and don't ever take a chance, you don't know what's going to happen."
The name 94 Bravo Bistro is a tribute to their time in the military. Both worked in food service in the National Guard and later at area restaurants. They'll be serving up hamburgers and sandwiches, offering delivery and carryout to the surrounding area.
"I'm in it to serve the community," Pelletier said. "I'm in it to give back in the community."
They will also offer discounts for those who serve.
"We're going to do military discounts," Pelletier said. "We're going to do for our first responders, firefighters EMTs, police officers that are on duty — they're going to get a free cup of coffee."
94 Bravo Bistro is located at 9410 Ring Road in Elizabethtown.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.