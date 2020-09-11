LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've been feeling a bit cooped up, you now have a new restaurant to try!
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken opened Friday on Baxter Avenue near Broadway. The restaurant features hormone-free chicken in a blend of Peruvian spices that's cooked on a charcoal rotisserie.
Another location is expected to open in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass next Wednesday.
These are the fourth and fifth locations for Carali's Rotisserie Chicken.
