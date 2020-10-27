LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people died and another person was critically injured in two separate early morning shootings on Tuesday.
Around 4 a.m., police responded to reports of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road off of Camp Ground Road. Officers found an "obviously deceased" man with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim is in his early 20s. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said there are no suspects in custody. Police say anyone with information on this incident should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
About an hour later, officers were called to the 400 block of W. Market Street on reports of a burglary. That run was later reported as a shooting. Officers found two men that had been shot. One man in his mid to late 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Police said all parties have been accounted for.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.