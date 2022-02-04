LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Friday outside a home near Taylorsville.
The Spencer County Sheriff said the two people were found on the porch of a home on Glenview Drive, near Taylorsville Lake.
Kentucky State Police, which is handing the investigation, said the male and female both died from a gunshot wound.
Police got a report of a gunshot in the area just before 4 p.m. Friday.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
