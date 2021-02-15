LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds late Sunday night.
According to a news release from LMPD, around 10:15 p.m. officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting at Third and Winkler, which is not far from Churchill Downs. That's where they found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
A short time later, investigators located a female victim. She was also taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Officers from the 4th Division are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
