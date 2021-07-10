LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two people are hurt after a hit and run in the Russell neighborhood.
LMPD was called to Muhammad Ali and 11th Street on reports of two people being hit at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.
Police say the driver continued west on Muhammad Ali after hitting the people.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital with one being in critical condition.
Police have found the person they believe was involved and was brought in for questions with charges pending.
