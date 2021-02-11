LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in critical condition after a crash Thursday afternoon on the Watterson Expressway.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a car headed east on Interstate 264 lost control near the Shelbyville Road exit and drove under the rear axle of a semi-truck.
Both the driver and passenger had to be extricated by first responders. They were rushed to University Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.
The driver of the semi-truck wasn't hurt.
LMPD investigators are looking into whether speed or road conditions played a factor in the crash.
