Watterson Crash -- 2/11/21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in critical condition after a crash Thursday afternoon on the Watterson Expressway.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a car headed east on Interstate 264 lost control near the Shelbyville Road exit and drove under the rear axle of a semi-truck.

Both the driver and passenger had to be extricated by first responders. They were rushed to University Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn't hurt.

LMPD investigators are looking into whether speed or road conditions played a factor in the crash.

