LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon in Fairdale.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 400 block of Inglewood Drive. The incident took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a mobile home park.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said both victims were transported to University Hospital, and "we believe we have all persons involved.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting.
This story will be updated.
