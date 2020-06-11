LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people are in serious condition after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday near 10th and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
One person was taken to the hospital by EMS in "grave condition," according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. Another person later showed up at the hospital in serious condition, Mitchell said.
A green taxi was seen inside the LMPD crime scene tape; however LMPD says it is still investigating how that taxi was involved.
No other information has been released and no one is in custody.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
