LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash Wednesday night in southwest Jefferson County sent two people, including a Louisville Metro Police officer, to the hospital.
LMPD said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on the Greenbelt Highway near Bethany Lane. In a statement, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a truck driving west on Bethany Lane was attempting to turn left (south) onto Greenbelt when it turned in front of an off-duty LMPD cruiser going northbound on Greenbelt.
The two cars crashed, and the driver of the truck was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. The officer is expected to survive.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigation the crash.
