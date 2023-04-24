LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, including a Louisville Metro Police officer, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the crash occurred at the intersection of Old Shepherdsville Road at Armsmere Way around 6 p.m. Police said a marked LMPD SUV cruiser, that didn't have its lights or sirens on, was traveling southbound on Old Shepherdsville Road when a Jeep on Armsmere Way made a left turn and drove into the path of the LMPD SUV.
The vehicles crashed and the Jeep overturned at the intersection. An LMPD officer was taken to Norton Healthcare Suburban with minor injuries that aren't life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries that are non-life-threatening.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating the crash.
