LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are hurt after a hit and run in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police were called to West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 11th Street on reports of two people being hit by a vehicle at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the driver continued west on Muhammad Ali Boulevard after hitting the people.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, and one is in critical condition.
Mitchell said police found the person and vehicle believed to be involved in the incident a short time later on 15th and Jefferson streets. Mitchell said the driver of the vehicle involved was questioned and charges are pending.
