LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.
LMPD says the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Dumesnil Street, not far from Louis Coleman Junior Drive. At the scene, officers found two males who had been shot. Both victims were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions, identities and ages are not yet known.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the online portal.
