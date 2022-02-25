LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital as a building was extensively damaged during a fire in the Jacobs neighborhood on Friday night.
Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Liberty Bell Way around 8:40 p.m. That's near Berry Boulevard and 7th Street Road. When firefighters arrived, there was a heavy fire coming from a two-story, multi-family home.
Cooper said two adults left the building prior to firefighters arriving, but they were taken to a hospital with injuries from the fire for further treatment.
It took almost 30 firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
No firefighters were injured in the blaze. Cooper said arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
