LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians are considering two changes to the state constitution on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The first proposal, Amendment One, is most commonly known as Marsy's Law. It would guarantee in Kentucky’s constitution certain rights for victims of crime.
“These are things like the right to be informed about things happening to your case, the right to be notified, the right to be heard, to be consulted on the happenings in the case and then certainly the right to be present — the right to have the victim's safety and the family's safety to be considered when setting bail and bond,” said Emily Bonistall Postel, the director of Outreach for Marsy’s Law.
Kentuckians actually passed Marsy's Law back in 2018, but the state Supreme Court threw it out because of the way the proposal was worded on the ballot. This time, the entire amendment is printed out.
But, opponents of Marsy's Law say it goes too far and could potentially undermine the rights of the accused.
“In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty, and there are elements of Marsy's Law that sort of turns that on its head. And that's out biggest concern,” said Kate Miller, advocacy director for the ACLU of Kentucky.
Kentucky is one of just 15 states that does not include crime victims' rights in the state constitution.
The second proposed constitutional amendment concerns the court system. Amendment Two would double the terms of district court judges from four years to eight years, beginning in 2022. And the terms of commonwealth’s attorneys would be expanded from six years to eight, beginning in 2030.
Opponents argue the change would make both district judges and prosecutors less accountable to voters.
“I honestly think that eight years is too long for any elected official," said State Sen. Wil Schroder, who voted against the proposal in the legislature. "I think you could maybe argue six is appropriate for certain terms. We have that in the U.S. Senate. But eight, to me, is just really too long."
Supporters say the change would align the terms of prosecutors and district judges with those of higher court judges and make the justice system more efficient.
“I think the positive of being able to allocate our judicial resources outweigh the negative, but I readily acknowledge that they would be less accountable, at least for two more years anyway," said Rep. Jason Nemes, who sponsored the bill. "That's something the citizens are going to have to consider when they go to the polls and make a determination.”
Amendment Two would also require district judges to have at least eight years of legal experience instead of the current two.
Supporters say that would make the courts more professional. Opponents contend the change would limit the number of people who could run for district judge.
Both proposals are located on the back of the ballot and require simple “yes” or “no” votes.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.