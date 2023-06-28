LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were rescued from a house fire in the Portland neighborhood late Tuesday.
The first report of the fire at the home on Duncan Street, near 22nd Street, came in around 11:30 p.m., according to officials at the scene. Firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes after the first call to find the second floor of the home engulfed in flames.
Four people were inside when the fire started, and two escaped before crews arrived. Two others had to be rescued and were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A total of 27 firefighters responded.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
