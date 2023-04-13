LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two restaurants are opening physical locations in west Louisville, thanks to a nonprofit.
OneWest chose Gore's SmokeOut BBQ, as well as Melt 502 for its retail accelerator program. Both restaurants were provided with newly renovated and furnished retail spaces on South 18th Street, near Madison Street. The spaces will be in two 1,670 square foot row houses that are designed to seat 49 indoors.
OneWest said the two-year residences will allow Gore's SmokeOut BBQ and Melt 502 to hone their concepts.
The two restaurants are set to hold a soft opening on April 21.
Each one is designed to seat 49 people, and also has some outdoor seating.
OneWest describes itself as a community development nonprofit "committed to developing our entire city through commercial development growth in the West End of Louisville."
"Our mission is two-fold with the accelerator," said Evon Smith, president and CEO of OneWest, in a statement. "1. Help grow businesses in the West End, and 2. Bring more dining options to the West End. This is a terrific cohort. We're delighted to help with two years of support with marketing, business operations, table rotation, human resources, bookkeeping, and planning for profit and sustainability. There is a lot of excitement in the community, as evidenced from crowds when we have hosted the businesses as pop-ups in late winter and early spring."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.