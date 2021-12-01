LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are recovering after they were shot and their car crashed into a church in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown Police officers were called to the 200 block of South Mulberry Street, near Helm Street, around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 26 on the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said a Ford Explorer going eastbound on state Road 62 left the road and hit a utility pole before hitting the Vineyard Christian Fellowship.
The two individuals found inside the vehicle, who have not been identified yet, had been shot several times, Elizabethtown Police said.
Police said the two people inside the car had been shot multiple times and were flown to University of Louisville Hospital.
No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-6121.
