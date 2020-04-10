LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Shepherdsville police officers have been quarantined after they arrested a suspect who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Rick McCubbin said the officers made the arrest Saturday and have been quarantined, but the department learned Thursday night that the officers tested negative for the disease and will return to regular duty next week.
McCubbin said the department has taken extra precautions, but the incident should serve as a warning.
“This illustrates that regardless of precautions, the possibilities of exposure are abundant,” McCubbin said.
