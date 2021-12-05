LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Saturday night during a party at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown.
According to Sgt. Chris Morris with the Jeffersontown Police Department, officers responded to the private party at the Triple Crown Pavilion on the report of a shooting around 1 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head and a second victim, gender unknown, who had been grazed by a bullet, inside in a car, Morris said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition was not known.
The other victim was transported to Norton Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
The suspect had not been apprehended as of noon on Sunday, Morris said. A description was not immediately provided of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jeffersontown Police Department at 502-267-0503.
